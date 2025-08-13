PSKY Soars 42% as Paramount Skydance Secures Exclusive $7.7B UFC Streaming Rights

Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY) jumped 42% today after investors cheered a landmark seven-year, $7.7 billion agreement to become the exclusive U.S. distributor of UFC events, marking the company’s first major strategic move since completing its merger and leadership transition under David Ellison.

The deal, which begins next year, brings all 13 numbered UFC events and 30 Fight Nights onto Paramount+, with select marquee cards simulcast on CBS—shifting UFC away from its long-standing pay-per-view model in a bid to drive engagement, subscriber growth, and retention.

The economics signal a decisive content push: Paramount will pay an average of $1.1 billion annually—roughly double UFC’s prior ESPN package—highlighting the escalating value of live combat sports as streaming platforms chase durable, appointment viewing.

For TKO Group, the parent of UFC, the agreement underscores rising rights fees and broad distribution upside; for Paramount Skydance, it anchors a live-sports spine to complement its film and series pipeline post-merger integration.

Strategically, the pivot aligns with industry trends as streamers consolidate premium sports to reduce churn and capture advertising scale through simultaneous broadcast windows on CBS.

Management framed the package as a catalyst for Paramount+, with no incremental PPV charges expected for subscribers—an aggressive move aimed at widening the UFC audience and curbing piracy while enhancing perceived value of the service.

For equity holders, near-term focus turns to execution: platform reliability on high-traffic fight nights, marketing efficiency to convert and retain subs, and the cadence of bundle economics across streaming and linear assets.

With the stock’s outsized single-session gain reflecting a re-rate on visibility and optionality, investors will watch forthcoming guidance for revenue ramps, cost discipline, and any international UFC rights pursuits as they come up for bid.