Qualcomm Stock Down 30% Year-on-Year: Is Now the Time to Buy? What Does the Future Hold?

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), a global leader in semiconductor and wireless technology, has seen its stock price tumble more than 30% over the past year. This decline has prompted investors to ask whether the current levels present an attractive buying opportunity and what the future may hold for the company.

Why Has Qualcomm Stock Fallen?

The primary driver behind Qualcomm’s recent decline has been a slowdown in global smartphone sales, which make up a significant portion of the company’s revenue. In fiscal 2023, Qualcomm’s revenues dropped 19% year-over-year, with handset sales falling 22% and IoT sales down 19%. This led to a 33% drop in net income and earnings per share.

The company’s heavy reliance on the smartphone market, particularly in China, has made it vulnerable to both cyclical demand and geopolitical tensions, including fears of a trade war and tariffs impacting chip demand.

Adding to the pressure, Qualcomm’s revenue forecasts for recent quarters have been tepid, renewing concerns about the health of the smartphone market and the company’s exposure to global trade risks. Despite these headwinds, Qualcomm’s latest quarterly results have shown signs of stabilization, with revenue and earnings starting to rebound as demand for 3G, 4G, and 5G handsets gradually recovers.

Is Now the Time to Buy?

Many analysts view the current weakness in Qualcomm’s stock as a potential buying opportunity. The company’s fundamentals remain solid, with strong operational efficiency, a robust balance sheet, and a leading position in 5G technology.

Qualcomm is actively diversifying its business, targeting growth in automotive semiconductors, the Internet of Things (IoT), and data centers. This strategic shift is expected to reduce the company’s dependence on smartphones over time.

Forecasts for Qualcomm’s stock are optimistic. Analyst price targets for the next 12 months range from $170 to $192, representing a potential upside of 15–25% from current levels. Some models project the stock could reach as high as $231 by the end of 2025.

Over the longer term, as Qualcomm expands into automotive, AI, and edge computing, the company could see significant revenue growth and margin improvement.

Risks and Outlook

While the outlook is positive, investors should be aware of risks. The smartphone market remains mature, and any further slowdown could weigh on results. Qualcomm also faces intense competition and regulatory scrutiny. However, its leadership in 5G, ongoing innovation, and growing presence in new markets position it well for future growth.

In summary, Qualcomm’s 30% year-on-year stock decline reflects short-term challenges but may offer a compelling entry point for long-term investors. The company’s strong fundamentals, diversification efforts, and favorable analyst outlooks suggest that Qualcomm could rebound as market conditions improve and new growth drivers take hold.