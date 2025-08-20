Raymond James Financial Doubles Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL) to $217.34 Million in Major Energy Sector Bet

Raymond James Financial Inc. has significantly increased its stake in Shell PLC (NYSE:SHEL), now holding $217.34 million worth of Shell stock as of the latest 13F filing.

The financial services giant boosted its Shell holdings by 102.6%, bringing its total position to 2,965,812 shares valued at $217.34 million at the end of the reporting period. This substantial increase demonstrates growing institutional confidence in the energy major’s investment prospects.

Raymond James ranks among the top institutional buyers of Shell stock over the past 24 months, with $2.97 million in net purchases. The firm joins other major institutional investors who have been accumulating Shell shares, including FMR LLC with $30.93 million in purchases and GQG Partners LLC with $2.86 million.

Shell’s institutional ownership currently stands at 28.60%, with 710 institutional buyers adding positions over the last 12 months. Total institutional inflows reached $4.00 billion during this period, significantly outpacing the $1.18 billion in institutional outflows.

The increased Raymond James position comes as Shell trades around $71.94, down 0.96% from recent levels. Major institutional holders include FMR LLC with $5.41 billion in holdings, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with $1.71 billion, and Fisher Asset Management LLC with $1.56 billion.

Raymond James analysts have been optimistic about energy sector consolidation, recently noting that potential mergers in the oil and gas space “make sense and have many merits” when discussing Shell’s rumored acquisition interest in BP. This positive sector outlook may have influenced the firm’s decision to substantially increase its Shell position.

The substantial increase in Raymond James’ Shell holdings reflects broader institutional interest in the integrated oil company, which has maintained dividend payments for 21 consecutive years and operates with a healthy EBITDA of $51.3 billion.