Reddit Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) Shares Slide 7.44% as Tech Sector Selloff Deepens

Reddit Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) shares fell sharply Wednesday, closing at $211.21, down $16.97 or 7.44% on the day. The widely watched social media stock joined other high-multiple technology names in a broad, risk-off market selloff impacting artificial intelligence, semiconductor, and content platform equities.

Reddit’s session low came amid elevated trading volumes and growing investor caution around rich tech valuations. The decline follows a week of broader tech weakness and profit-taking across momentum stocks, including several major AI, social media, and semiconductor names.

Although Reddit has delivered exceptional gains since its IPO and remains a key player in social media and content curation, the current pullback highlights shifting sentiment as investors reassess upside potential in the sector. Today’s drop puts the stock approximately 12% below its recent 52-week high as tech sector volatility accelerates.

Analysts note that continued volatility across growth names could persist through week’s end, with all eyes on upcoming Federal Reserve communications that may further influence risk appetite in high-flying technology shares. Reddit’s robust user engagement and ecosystem scale continue to be cited as core competitive strengths, but near-term price action is likely to remain sensitive to broader market rotations and sector-level sentiment.