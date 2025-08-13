Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) Investors Get Lead Plaintiff Opportunity in Securities Fraud Case

Investors in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE: RDDT) who sustained losses during the alleged class period have until August 18, 2025 to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in an ongoing securities class action, according to multiple investor-rights notices and law firm updates.

The case, filed in the Northern District of California and captioned Tamraz v. Reddit, Inc., seeks to represent purchasers of Reddit securities between October 29, 2024 and May 20, 2025.

The complaint alleges Reddit and certain executives made materially false or misleading statements and failed to disclose the impact of Google Search changes—including AI Overview and related zero‑click dynamics—on Reddit’s user traffic and monetization outlook.

Notices summarize that these search features allegedly caused users to obtain answers without clicking through to Reddit, materially differing from prior traffic fluctuations and undermining guidance on user growth and ad revenues.

Plaintiff firms highlight a series of events that allegedly revealed the risks, including Reddit’s May 1, 2025 earnings showing a third consecutive quarter of slowing daily active user growth, followed by analyst downgrades tied to concerns that Google’s AI search features could be a structural headwind to traffic and advertising. Subsequent share price declines on these disclosures underpin investor damages claims, according to case summaries.

Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, the lead plaintiff is typically the movant with the largest financial interest who also meets adequacy and typicality requirements, and will help direct the litigation on behalf of the class.

Multiple firms are soliciting investors ahead of the August 18 deadline; however, no class has been certified, and participation or recovery is not contingent on serving as lead plaintiff. Investors considering action should evaluate counsel experience and litigation track records before the filing cutoff.