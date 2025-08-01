Reddit (NYSE: RDDT) Stock Soars 12% as AI-Driven Growth and User Engagement Fuel Wall Street Optimism | Reddit Stock Price

Reddit Inc. shares jumped 12% on Friday, closing at $180.00. This increase shows strong interest from investors after the company reported second-quarter results that exceeded Wall Street expectations.

It was one of Reddit’s largest single-day increases since going public, highlighting how well the market reacted to the company’s recent successes.

Reddit’s Q2 revenue reached $500 million, up 78% from last year and much higher than forecasts. The company made a net profit of $89 million, a significant improvement from a loss the year before. Ad revenue rose by 84%, driven by new AI tools and more effective ad formats targeting brands wanting to reach Reddit’s engaged community.

The platform also introduced “Reddit Answers,” an AI search feature that 6 million users access weekly, showing the company’s successful use of AI to grow its business.

CEO Steve Huffman credited this performance to better products, increased marketing, and Reddit’s focus on real human interactions. He believes this positions the company well in today’s AI-driven internet. Huffman stated, “Human conversation is not being replaced by AI.

Our platform shows that communities based on true expertise are valuable for innovation and connection.”

Investor confidence has changed significantly as a result. Analysts have increased their price targets due to Reddit’s forecasts, which predict further revenue growth in the third quarter.

With daily active users up 21% year over year, Reddit is proving that strong user engagement, combined with AI advancements and new ad formats, can drive both growth and profit. As a result, Reddit is being valued alongside major digital advertising companies, reflecting strong expectations for its future.