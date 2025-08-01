Reddit Stock Jumps 16% After Blowout Q2 Earnings and Strong User Growth Exceed Wall Street Expectations

Reddit Inc. shares soared 16% to close at $186.85 today, following a blockbuster second-quarter earnings report that dramatically outperformed Wall Street expectations.

This marks one of Reddit’s strongest single-day stock gains since its debut on the NYSE, as investor optimism surged on news of robust revenue growth and a sharp turnaround in profitability.

The company posted Q2 revenue of $500 million, up 78% year over year and 17% above consensus estimates. Net income came in at $89 million, a significant improvement from a $10 million loss in the same period last year that was tied to IPO costs.

Reddit also issued strong guidance for the third quarter, projecting revenue between $535 million and $545 million—well above analysts’ forecasts—and anticipated adjusted earnings in the $185 million to $195 million range.

Reddit’s global daily active users climbed 21% to 110.4 million, driven by product innovation, increased engagement, and the successful launch of Reddit Answers, an AI-powered search feature now used by six million people weekly. CEO Steve Huffman highlighted that the ongoing integration of AI is expected to further strengthen user engagement and keep platform traffic robust in the face of evolving search and digital ecosystems.

The surge in share price reflects widespread investor confidence in Reddit’s ability to monetize its unique community-driven platform and sustain rapid revenue growth.

With both U.S. and international sales accelerating, Reddit has positioned itself as a formidable player in the global digital advertising market, attracting renewed attention from institutional and retail investors alike.

As the company deepens its focus on AI, innovative ad formats, and international expansion, it continues to set new benchmarks for growth within the social media sector.