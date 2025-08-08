Reddit vs. Snap: Which Social Media Ad Stock Is the Smarter Buy Now?

Zacks’ latest comparison frames Reddit and Snap as two ad-driven platforms scaling AI and performance tools, but with different risk-reward profiles and operating maturity.

Reddit’s Q2 2025 results were a standout: revenue rose 78–84% year over year (depending on source granularity), with ad revenue at $465 million and guidance for Q3 revenue of $535–$545 million, alongside DAUq up 21% to 110.4 million and ARPU up 47% to $4.53, indicating rapid monetization progress and operating leverage.

Zacks highlights product momentum such as Reddit Answers reaching 6 million weekly active users, broader AI use in ranking/moderation, and advertiser tools like Pixel, Conversion API, and Dynamic Product Ads, which are drawing more performance budgets and lifting CTRs for Conversation Placement formats.

Snap, by contrast, remains the more mature network with 469 million DAUs in Q2 2025 (+8.6% y/y), expanding premium features (Snapchat+ nearing 16 million subs), and improving ad capabilities, but it missed on EPS with a -$0.01 print while revenue grew 8.7% to $1.35 billion, suggesting cost intensity and a slower top-line cadence versus Reddit’s surge.

Zacks currently assigns Snap a Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting near-term relative attractiveness in its framework, and notes continued advertiser adoption and DR traction despite North America DAU softness and modest ARPU growth

On balance, Zacks’ write-up argues Snap is the “smarter buy now” given its scale, Gen Z reach, and clearer near-term path, while acknowledging Reddit’s faster growth but earlier-stage monetization and richer valuation dynamics.

Investors weighing the two might view Reddit as higher-growth/higher-volatility with strong execution and upside if guidance is met, and Snap as a steadier, ranked Buy with broad reach but needing sustained margin and ARPU gains to re-rate.