Rep. Lisa C. McClain Purchases Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-MI) purchased between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of Tesla shares on June 9, 2025, according to congressional trading disclosures filed on August 13, 2025.

The purchase was made when Tesla traded at significantly lower levels than today’s price of $340.01, representing a gain of approximately 9.98% since her transaction date.

This marks McClain’s second Tesla purchase in recent months, having previously bought shares in November 2024. The Michigan Republican’s investment timing has proven favorable, as Tesla stock has surged over 6% on Friday alone and gained substantially from June lows amid renewed investor optimism around the company’s autonomous driving initiatives and AI potential.

Growing Congressional Interest in Tesla

Tesla has become one of the most actively traded stocks among members of Congress, with numerous representatives and senators making purchases throughout 2024 and 2025.

Recent congressional buyers include Representative Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) who acquired $100,000-$250,000 worth of shares in April 2025, and Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) who has made multiple smaller purchases throughout the year.

The timing of McClain’s purchase coincides with Tesla’s recovery from earlier 2025 lows and precedes the company’s recent momentum driven by progress in Full Self-Driving technology and robotaxi development. Tesla shares have been volatile this year, trading between a low of $202.59 and reaching as high as $488.54.