Rep. Lisa McClain Purchases BP (NYSE: BP) Shares as Oil Giant Shows Earnings Strength

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) acquired shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) valued between $1,001 and $15,000 on June 24, 2025, according to a financial disclosure filed on August 13. The purchase was made through her Charles Schwab brokerage account and represents the latest in a series of portfolio adjustments by the Michigan congresswoman.

McClain’s BP investment comes amid a period of active trading in her portfolio. Recent transactions include selling stakes in Amazon, Applied Materials, Autoliv, and Arthur J. Gallagher on August 4, while purchasing shares in XPO, Lithia Motors, and Group 1 Automotive in July. The representative also divested positions in Sanofi, SAP, and Waters during the same timeframe.

BP Demonstrates Strong Financial Performance

The timing of McClain’s investment coincides with BP’s robust second-quarter earnings performance. The British oil giant reported earnings per share of $0.90, significantly beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22. Revenue reached $46.63 billion for the quarter, surpassing analyst expectations of $42.88 billion.

BP shares have shown resilience in 2025, trading between a 52-week low of $25.22 and a high of $35.54. The stock closed Friday at $34.33, down $0.31, with trading volume of 10.6 million shares exceeding the average daily volume of 8.3 million.

Analyst Sentiment Improves

Wall Street sentiment toward BP has been shifting positively following the strong earnings report. DZ Bank upgraded the stock from “hold” to “strong-buy” on August 6, while Scotiabank raised its rating from “sector perform” to “sector outperform” with a $42 price target. TD Cowen increased its price target from $34 to $37 while maintaining a hold rating.

The company maintains a dividend yield of 5.8% with a quarterly payout of $0.4942 per share, representing an increase from the previous dividend of $0.48. The next dividend payment is scheduled for September 19 for shareholders of record as of August 15.

BP’s financial metrics show a company with solid fundamentals, including a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, current ratio of 1.21, and a market capitalization of $90.55 billion. Analysts project full-year earnings per share of $3.53 for 2025.

The congressional stock purchase reflects growing institutional interest in traditional energy companies as they navigate the transition toward cleaner energy sources while maintaining strong cash flows from existing operations.