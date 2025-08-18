Rep. Lisa McClain Sells Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) Stock in Disclosed Congressional Trade

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) sold between $1,001 and $15,000 worth of Guidewire Software Inc. (NYSE: GWRE) stock on June 24, 2025, according to a congressional disclosure filing released on August 13.

The transaction was executed through McClain’s Charles Schwab brokerage account and represents part of a broader pattern of stock trades by the Representative.

The disclosure shows McClain has been actively trading multiple technology and industrial stocks throughout 2025. Recent transactions include sales of Amazon.com, Applied Materials, Autoliv, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. on August 4, along with purchases of XPO and Lithia Motors in July. Congressional members are required to disclose stock transactions within 45 days under the STOCK Act.

Since McClain’s June sale, Guidewire Software shares have declined approximately 10.96%, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 5.74% over the same period. Guidewire closed Friday at $211.64, down from its 52-week high of $263.20. The insurance software company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion and trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 529.10.

Guidewire specializes in providing cloud-based software solutions for property and casualty insurers. The company has seen significant insider selling activity in 2025, with CEO Michael George Rosenbaum and other executives regularly disposing of shares as part of scheduled trading plans.

Congressional stock trading has drawn increased scrutiny from ethics watchdogs and transparency advocates who argue that lawmakers’ access to sensitive economic information creates potential conflicts of interest. McClain’s Guidewire sale occurred during a period when the stock was trading near multi-year highs before the subsequent decline.