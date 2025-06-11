Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) Stock Price and Latest News | RGTI

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI), a leader in quantum-classical computing, has captured significant market attention in 2025, both for its stock performance and transformative business developments.

Rigetti’s stock price surged to $13.41 as of June 11, 2025, marking a remarkable 970% gain over the past year. The stock opened at $11.53 and reached a high of $13.37 during the day, with a 52-week range spanning from $0.66 to $21.42.

The company’s market capitalization now stands at $3.3 billion, reflecting robust investor interest and heightened trading volumes. Analyst sentiment has turned increasingly positive, with 90% recommending a “Buy” rating and a target price set at $14.80, indicating further upside potential.

The company’s financial position has been significantly strengthened by the completion of a $350 million at-the-market equity offering, bringing its cash reserves to approximately $575 million with no debt. This capital infusion is earmarked for working capital, capital expenditures, and potential strategic collaborations or acquisitions, positioning Rigetti for commercial scale-up and technological advancement.

Despite its financial strength, Rigetti’s recent earnings have shown mixed results. For Q1 2025, the company reported $1.5 million in revenue—a 36% decline from the previous quarter and a 52.5% drop year-over-year—primarily due to its reliance on a limited number of project-based contracts.

Operating expenses increased to $22.1 million, driven by higher R&D investments, and the operating loss widened to $21.6 million. Notably, net income was reported at $42.6 million, largely due to a non-cash gain from changes in derivative warrant and earn-out liabilities.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Rigetti to post a $0.06 loss per share for the current quarter, with revenue projections indicating a 38.2% decline. However, forecasts for the next fiscal year are optimistic, with revenue expected to surge by over 200% if the company executes its business plan effectively.

Rigetti continues to innovate in quantum computing, serving enterprise, government, and research clients through its Quantum Cloud Services platform and on-premises systems. The company’s proprietary technology, including the 9-qubit Novera QPU and multi-chip quantum processors, underscores its commitment to scalable, high-performance quantum solutions.