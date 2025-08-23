Ripple and SBI Holdings Launch RLUSD Stablecoin in Japan by 2026

Ripple has partnered with Japanese financial giant SBI Holdings to launch its RLUSD stablecoin in Japan by early 2026, marking a significant expansion into one of Asia’s most regulated cryptocurrency markets.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding that will see SBI VC Trade, Japan’s first licensed Electronic Payment Instruments Exchange Service Provider, distribute RLUSD to Japanese users starting in Q1 2026.

The timing aligns strategically with Japan’s evolving stablecoin regulatory framework, which was established through amendments to the Payment Services Act in June 2023. Under these new rules, only licensed entities such as fund transfer service providers and trust banks can issue or distribute fiat-pegged stablecoins, creating a more structured environment for regulated stablecoin launches.

Growing Market Presence

RLUSD, launched in December 2024, has achieved a market capitalization of $666.74 million with $71 million in average daily trading volume. The stablecoin is fully backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term Treasury securities, and cash equivalents, with monthly third-party attestations ensuring transparency and regulatory compliance. Approximately $580.84 million is issued on Ethereum, while $85.91 million circulates on the XRP Ledger

SBI VC Trade CEO Tomohiko Kondo emphasized that the partnership represents “a major step forward in the reliability and convenience of stablecoins in the Japanese market,” highlighting how the collaboration will strengthen Japan’s digital finance infrastructure.

Strategic Regulatory Positioning

The Japan launch follows Ripple’s broader international expansion strategy, with RLUSD already approved as a payment rail in Dubai in June 2025. The stablecoin operates under a trust-company charter from New York State and maintains registration with the New York Department of Financial Services, making it the first digital asset to operate under both state and federal oversight in the United States.

This regulatory foundation positions RLUSD competitively against established players like Circle’s USDC, which received authorization for Japan distribution in March 2025, while Tether’s USDT has yet to secure similar approval.

Jack McDonald, Ripple’s Senior Vice President of Stablecoins, described RLUSD as “designed to be a true industry standard, providing a reliable and efficient bridge between traditional and decentralized finance.”

The partnership leverages SBI’s extensive retail and institutional network in Japan, potentially accelerating adoption among Japanese corporations already using Ripple’s cross-border payment solutions.