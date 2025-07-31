Roblox stock (NYSE: RBLX) Sets New Record as Daily Active Users Exceed 100 Million, Stock Doubles in 2025

Roblox Corporation has shattered its own milestones, reporting an unprecedented surge in daily active users—a vital engagement metric—now topping 111.8 million as of the second quarter of 2025.

This 41% year-over-year increase marks not only a record for the platform but firmly establishes Roblox’s global reach and sustained resonance across age groups and regions.

The powerful user momentum arrives on the heels of blockbuster new titles, notably the viral hit “Grow a Garden,” which alone accounted for extraordinary growth in engagement and in-game spending. Platform-wide, total hours engaged soared by 58%, demonstrating that users are spending more time and finding greater value than ever before.

This exceptional operational performance has fed directly into the company’s robust share price rally. Year-to-date, Roblox stock has more than doubled, climbing over 100% and outpacing both broader market indexes and nearly all peers in the interactive entertainment sector. Shares surged as much as 19% in a single day following the company’s earnings report, pushing the market capitalization to just shy of $100 billion.

Roblox’s management credited strategic product investments, platform enhancements, and a sharpened focus on developer incentives for the steady expansion. The company raised its 2025 bookings guidance to between $5.87 billion and $5.97 billion, an upward revision reflecting higher user activity and growing monetization potential.

While valuation remains a topic of Wall Street debate given its rapid ascent, Roblox’s path in 2025 is now defined by accelerating user growth, powerful content development pipelines, and an increasingly diversified business model that extends beyond gaming into social interaction and digital commerce.