Rocket Lab (RKLB) slips despite strong Q2 growth and rising targets

Rocket Lab USA fell about 3% to roughly $43 in Monday trading even as recent catalysts remain constructive, including solid Q2 results, in-line guidance, and fresh price-target hikes into the mid‑$50s.

Outlook: Management guided Q3 revenue to $145–$155 million and non‑GAAP gross margin of 39%–41%, essentially in line at the midpoint, with adjusted EBITDA loss of $21–$23 million.

Neutron progress: The company reiterated first Neutron launch in 2H25; Stage 2 has been cryo‑proofed and is heading to Launch Complex 3 in Virginia, with the site's official opening slated for August 28, 2025, as Rocket Lab pushes to reach the pad this year.

The company reiterated first Neutron launch in 2H25; Stage 2 has been cryo‑proofed and is heading to Launch Complex 3 in Virginia, with the site’s official opening slated for August 28, 2025, as Rocket Lab pushes to reach the pad this year. Street reaction: Stifel and Needham raised targets to $55 and reiterated Buy, citing execution, five Q2 Electron launches, and confidence in Neutron’s late‑Q4 inaugural timeline; consensus remains Moderate Buy with average targets in the low‑to‑mid $40s ahead of post‑print updates.

Trading context: RKLB has climbed sharply over the past year and notched an all‑time high in July; recent sessions show routine volatility around earnings and Neutron milestones as investors balance valuation with medium‑lift optionality.