Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Surges 25% as FDA Lifts Clinical Hold on Danon Disease Gene Therapy

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares jumped 25% in premarket trading Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration lifted a clinical hold on the company’s Phase 2 trial for its experimental Danon disease gene therapy.

The FDA confirmed it had “satisfactorily addressed issues outlined in the clinical hold” for RP-A501, allowing the critical gene therapy study to resume after being suspended in May following a patient death. The regulatory approval came in under three months, demonstrating rapid resolution of safety concerns.

The trial will resume with modified dosing protocols, including a reduced dose of 3.8 x 10¹³ GC/kg for the next three patients, down from the previous 6.7 x 10¹³ GC/kg level. Patients will be treated sequentially with minimum four-week intervals between treatments as an additional safety measure.

Danon disease is a rare X-linked genetic disorder that causes progressive heart failure and typically proves fatal during adolescence or early adulthood in male patients. Currently, cardiac transplantation represents the only available treatment option for this devastating condition.

RP-A501 uses an adeno-associated virus vector to deliver functional LAMP2B genes directly to heart tissue through a single intravenous infusion. Clinical data has shown the therapy effectively targets cardiac cells and improves both heart structure and function in treated patients

The experimental treatment has received multiple FDA designations including RMAT, Fast Track, Rare Pediatric, and Orphan Drug status, reflecting the agency’s recognition of its potential importance for addressing this critical unmet medical need.

Rocket’s stock had declined 77% year-to-date before Wednesday’s surge, as investors remained cautious following the clinical hold announcement. The company maintains a strong financial position with more cash than debt and a current ratio of 6.39, indicating solid liquidity despite recent volatility.

Six patients have already received treatment at the higher dose level in the Phase 2 study. The company expects to provide updated efficacy and safety data following analysis of results from the next three patients receiving the adjusted dosing regimen.

If successful, RP-A501 could become the first gene therapy approved for Danon disease, offering hope to patients and families facing a condition where heart transplantation currently provides the only therapeutic intervention.