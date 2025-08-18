Rolls-Royce Director Angela Strank Buys Additional Shares

Dame Angela Strank, a non-executive director at Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR), has increased her stake in the company with a recent share purchase.

On Thursday, August 14, 2025, Strank purchased 2,698 shares of Rolls-Royce stock. The transaction was carried out on the London Stock Exchange at an average price of £11.03 (1,103 GBX) per share, bringing the total value of the purchase to approximately £29,767.

This move demonstrates a continued vote of confidence in the engineering giant’s performance and strategy. It follows a similar purchase on June 13, 2025, when Strank acquired 2,837 shares at an average price of GBX 874.

Insider purchases are often monitored by investors as they can signal leadership’s positive outlook on the company’s future prospects. The transaction was officially disclosed to the London Stock Exchange on August 15, 2025.