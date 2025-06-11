Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON: RR) Continues Meteoric Bull Run on London Stock Exchange | RR Stock Price

Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR.) extended its remarkable bull run on the London Stock Exchange today, with its share price demonstrating significant strength and investor confidence. The stock surged to 908.0 GBX, marking a robust gain of 19.8 pence, or 2.23%, for the session.

This move above the psychologically important 900 pence threshold further underscores the company’s sustained upward momentum and the market’s faith in its ongoing transformation strategy.

The latest rally is part of a broader, long-term resurgence for Rolls-Royce. Over the past month, the stock has climbed 12.7%, while the six-month gain stands at an impressive 56.94%.

On a one-year basis, shares have nearly doubled, up 98.55%. The five-year return is even more striking, with the stock soaring over 600%. Since its all-time lows, Rolls-Royce has delivered a staggering 1,380% return, cementing its status as one of the most compelling turnaround stories in recent market history.

This performance has been driven by a robust recovery in the civil aviation sector, which fuels Rolls-Royce’s revenues through increased engine flying hours. The company’s defense and power systems divisions have also contributed to its financial strength, supporting a record-high market capitalization of over £75 billion.

The recent trading session saw Rolls-Royce set a new 52-week high at 912.60p, with average daily trading volumes reflecting heightened investor interest.

Fundamentally, Rolls-Royce’s transformation is reflected in its financials. Revenue for the year ending December 2024 reached £18.9 billion, with profit before tax at £2.23 billion. Adjusted earnings per share grew 48% year-over-year, and the company recently declared a final dividend of 6.00p per share, signaling renewed confidence in its capital position.

As Rolls-Royce continues to deliver on its strategic overhaul, the stock’s powerful and sustained upward trajectory is likely to keep it in focus for both institutional and retail investors. Today’s gains add another chapter to a remarkable recovery, highlighting the engineering giant’s resilience and renewed growth prospects on the global stage.