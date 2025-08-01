Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON: RR) Delivers Strong H1 2025 Results, Defying Supply Chain Pressures

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has reported strong results for the first half of 2025, showing resilience despite supply chain challenges. The company’s revenue increased to GBP9.1 billion, a 13% rise compared to last year.

Operating profit jumped by 50% to GBP1.7 billion, raising the operating margin to 19.1%, which is 4.9 percentage points higher than the previous year.

Rolls-Royce also saw a significant rise in free cash flow, reaching GBP1.6 billion, a 37% increase from the first half of 2024. This strengthened its net cash position to over GBP1 billion, improving by roughly GBP2 billion year-over-year.

The company rewarded shareholders with an interim dividend of 4.5p per share and has sped up its GBP1 billion share buyback program, completing GBP500 million so far.

The Civil Aerospace segment, the largest part of the business, performed particularly well, with revenue rising 17% to GBP4.8 billion. Its operating margin increased to 24.9%, up 7.1 percentage points. The Defence sector remains stable, supported by an order backlog of GBP18.8 billion, ensuring revenue for about four years.

Power Systems also did well, achieving GBP2 billion in revenue, a 20% increase, and raising its operating margin to 15.3%. Order intake for Power Systems surged by 32% to GBP2.9 billion, indicating strong demand in industrial markets.

The company’s careful management of capital yielded a 16.9% return on capital, an increase of 3.1 percentage points from last year. These results highlight Rolls-Royce’s ability to handle inflation and logistical issues while taking advantage of strong market demand and its advanced technology.

The outlook for the rest of 2025 is positive, with the company focusing on further margin growth and creating value for its stakeholders.