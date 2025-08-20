Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON:RR) Drops 1.56% as Shares Pull Back from Recent Highs

August 20, 2025 — Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (LON:RR) closed down 1.56% at 1,043.00 GBX, retreating 16.50 pence as the aerospace giant’s shares pulled back from their recent peak amid broader market volatility.

The decline follows a period of significant strength that saw the stock reach a 52-week high of 1,111.50 GBX on August 14, representing the company’s strongest performance level in over a year.

Technical Indicators Show Recent Volatility

The stock opened at 1,085.50 GBX and traded in a range between 1,090.50 GBX (high) and 1,053.00 GBX (low) during Tuesday’s session. Trading volume was elevated at approximately 67.9 million shares, well above the three-month average volume of 40.44 million shares, indicating heightened institutional activity.

Despite today’s decline, Rolls-Royce remains significantly above its 52-week low of 455.80 GBX set in September 2024, reflecting the remarkable 114.37% year-over-year gain that has made it one of the strongest performers in the FTSE 100.

The stock’s current level represents only a 4.68% pullback from its recent high, suggesting the correction remains relatively modest.