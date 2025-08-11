Rolls-Royce Holdings (LON:RR) Tipped to Rise as Deutsche Bank Turns More Constructive

Rolls-Royce Holdings shares are expected to advance after a positive call from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, which cited continued execution on restructuring, margin expansion, and improving free cash flow visibility across Civil Aerospace, Defense, and Power Systems.

The bank’s analyst flagged sustained strength in large-engine flying hours and aftermarket pricing, alongside operational discipline under CEO Tufan Erginbilgic, as key drivers that could extend the stock’s multi-quarter re-rating.

Deutsche Bank’s view aligns with a broader thesis that Rolls-Royce’s recovery is no longer cyclical-only but increasingly structural, supported by higher shop-visit intensity, a richer mix, and productivity gains that are feeding through to operating leverage.

The analyst also pointed to an accelerating balance sheet de-risking trajectory, with net debt reduction and prospective upgrades to credit metrics reinforcing equity upside potential if execution remains on track.

Investors will watch for confirmation in the company’s next scheduled update, particularly on full-year guidance for operating profit and free cash flow, sensitivity to widebody utilization, and progress on long-cycle programs. Any incremental evidence of cost containment, contract profitability, and disciplined capital allocation could underpin further estimate revisions and justify a premium multiple versus historic averages.

Key swing factors include macro air traffic trends, supply-chain cadence, and defense program timing, but Deutsche Bank’s call suggests the risk-reward now favors upside as cash generation matures and return on capital improves.

For short-term positioning, sentiment into results and any sign of additional capital structure milestones will be central to whether the rally broadens from a re-rating story into sustained earnings-driven momentum.