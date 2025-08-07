Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Shares Edge Lower Despite Record Highs on Robust Financials | Rolls-Royce Share Price

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares traded at 1,077.00p on Thursday, down 1.01% amid profit-taking and broader market volatility, yet the stock remains close to record highs achieved earlier this week.

The modest dip follows a surge driven by the company’s impressive first-half 2025 results and a well-received profit outlook upgrade, underscoring growing investor confidence in the engineering giant’s transformation story.

In its latest financial report, Rolls-Royce surpassed market expectations, posting an underlying operating profit of £1.73billion—a 50% jump from the prior year—on revenue of £9.06billion, up nearly 11%.

Margins expanded to 19.1%, affirming enhanced operational efficiency. The company also reported a robust free cash flow of £1.58billion and closed the first half with a net cash position, putting it on solid financial footing.

Management lifted its full-year operating profit forecast to a range of £3.1billion–£3.2billion, well above earlier guidance, and declared an interim dividend of 4.5p per share, reflecting renewed shareholder rewards.

The stock’s performance has been exceptional, climbing over 130% in the past year and delivering returns exceeding 1,000% over the last three years. Analysts continue to raise their price targets: Jefferies recently upgraded its target to 1,290p, citing strong civil aerospace momentum and resilient demand from the defense sector.

Rolls-Royce’s transformation efforts are bearing fruit, with CEO Tufan Erginbilgic describing current targets as “milestones, not destinations,” indicating further upside potential if operational improvements are sustained.

While today’s slight pullback reflects ordinary market fluctuations, the underlying growth story and positive market sentiment keep Rolls-Royce firmly in focus for both institutional and retail investors looking for exposure to high-performing industrials in the FTSE 100.