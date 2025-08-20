Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR) Share Forecast & Price Target for 2026

Analyst consensus points to continued upside potential for Rolls-Royce Holdings (LSE:RR) through 2026, with price targets reflecting optimism around the aerospace giant’s recovery trajectory and expanding civil aviation market opportunities.

Analyst Price Targets Show Strong Upside

Wall Street analysts maintain a bullish outlook with a median 12-month price target of 1,101.00 GBp, ranging from a low of 240.00 GBp to a high of 1,440.00 GBp. The current consensus represents significant upside from recent trading levels, with 11 analysts recommending “Buy”, 4 suggesting “Hold,” and only 1 recommending “Sell”.

Bank of America has set an ambitious target of 1,150 GBp, citing management’s mid-term objectives to reach £4.2-4.5 billion in free cash flow, which would represent a 28% potential gain from current levels. This target reflects confidence in the company’s ability to capitalize on the recovering aviation sector and expanding aftermarket services revenue.

2026 Projections Vary Widely

Long-term forecasts for 2026 show considerable variation among different analytical sources. Technical analysis models project the stock could reach as high as 2,232-2,744 GBp by September 2026, though these projections include significant volatility with potential drawdowns to 1,245 GBp during interim periods.

More conservative fundamental analysis suggests 1,610.23 GBp by end-2029, with intermediate targets around 1,201.42 GBp by end-2025. The wide range reflects uncertainty around aviation recovery timing, competitive pressures, and execution of the company’s transformation strategy.

Dividend Growth Expected

Beyond capital appreciation, analysts project substantial dividend growth through 2026. Following the company’s return to dividend payments with a 6p per share payout in 2025, projections suggest the dividend could reach approximately 9.7p per share by 2026.

While this represents a modest 1.1% forward yield, the trajectory indicates management’s confidence in sustainable cash generation.