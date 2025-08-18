Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) CEO says the company could be the UK’s most valuable

Rolls-Royce CEO Tufan Erginbilgiç has expressed strong confidence in the company’s future, stating that Rolls-Royce could become the UK’s most valuable company.

This bold vision follows an extraordinary turnaround under his leadership, with the group’s market value rising more than $70 billion in the last two years and share prices surging by roughly 600%.

Erginbilgiç credits this transformation to a comprehensive “four-pillar” strategy: confronting the company’s problems, ruthless efficiency (including management restructuring), setting measurable performance targets, and driving rapid execution.

The company has returned to profitability ahead of schedule, reinstated dividends, and become a major contender in strategic markets like civil aerospace, defense, and future nuclear technology.

Analysts note that if Rolls-Royce continues delivering significant operating profit growth—forecasted at £3.6–£3.9 billion by 2028—its valuation could rival or surpass the largest UK-listed firms. Still, reaching the top will depend on sustained margin expansion, successful nuclear initiatives, and managing industry risks.

The CEO’s ambition reflects both recent financial outperformance and high expectations for Rolls-Royce’s next phase, signaling confidence that the company could set a new standard for value and influence on the UK stock market.