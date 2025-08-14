Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) Price Targets Climb as Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, Citi Highlight Cash Flow Strength and Upgrade Outlook

Rolls-Royce drew a fresh wave of bullish analyst revisions after stronger‑than‑expected first-half results, with Deutsche Bank lifting its price target to 1,220p from 1,000p and reiterating a buy rating, pointing to upside potential on revised 2025–2028 estimates and the prospect of outperforming medium‑term goals sooner than planned.

JPMorgan also raised its target, moving to 1,245p from 1,040p alongside an overweight rating, citing higher EPS and free cash flow estimates and a more resilient operating profile following robust margin delivery in civil aerospace.

Citi increased its target to 1,101p from 641p, emphasizing stronger mid‑term profit growth assumptions, enhanced free cash flow, and incremental value from the company’s small modular reactor ambitions, while keeping a neutral stance given shares’ recent strength.

Collectively, the upgrades underscore improving conviction in cash generation, balance sheet durability, and execution under Rolls‑Royce’s ongoing transformation program, even as valuation debates persist relative to European peers.

Deutsche Bank’s move followed commentary that Rolls‑Royce maintained 2028 targets despite a notable beat, with scope to reach those metrics as early as 2027 if current momentum holds, particularly on civil aerospace margin expansion and Power Systems profitability tied to data center demand.

JPMorgan highlighted a 20% target hike driven by upgraded 2025–2030 earnings and a modestly higher valuation multiple, noting the company’s increasing resilience and exposure to structurally supported end markets, including commercial aerospace, data centers, German defense, and a potential civil nuclear renaissance.