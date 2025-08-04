Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) Reaffirms Ambition to Co-Develop India’s Next-Gen Stealth Jet Engine

Rolls-Royce remains a prominent contender in the race to co-develop India’s advanced stealth fighter jet engine, with Executive Vice President Alex Zino reiterating the company’s steadfast commitment to strategic partnership and technology transfer.

As conversations intensify around India’s ambitious Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, Rolls-Royce reinforces its proposal to co-design and co-develop a state-of-the-art engine, uniquely offering full transfer of intellectual property and technological know-how to India.

This approach stands as a marked differentiator, responding directly to India’s vision for greater self-reliance in defence manufacturing and global supply chain integration.

The British engineering giant has a legacy of close military and commercial aviation collaboration with India. Its role in the “Make in India” initiative is consistently expanding, exemplified by partnerships with local firms and plans to double supply chain sourcing from India by 2030.

Rolls-Royce’s blueprint for the AMCA engine not only includes establishing domestic production facilities but also provides India with autonomous capabilities for future upgrades, exports, and indigenous technological advancement.

Simultaneously, Rolls-Royce acknowledges the transformative potential of the newly signed India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The company anticipates significant positive impacts for both its civil aviation and defence businesses in India. The agreement paves the way for deeper bilateral cooperation, reducing tariffs and encouraging greater investment across aerospace sectors.

Major aviation contracts recently secured under the pact are set to bolster India’s rapidly growing commercial aviation sector while supporting thousands of high-skilled jobs in both countries. Enhanced regulatory alignment and streamlined supply chains are expected to simplify operations for Rolls-Royce, facilitating the delivery of world-class aircraft engines and supporting critical national security priorities.

With both defence and commercial aviation poised for accelerated growth as a result of this deepening international collaboration, Rolls-Royce’s focus on innovation, intellectual property transfer, and long-term ecosystem investment places it at the forefront of India’s aerospace transformation.