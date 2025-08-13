Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) Sells UK Pension Fund for £4.3 Billion to Streamline Operations

Rolls-Royce has transferred its UK pension fund to Pension Insurance Corporation in a £4.3 billion full buy-in, a move designed to simplify the group’s balance sheet and focus capital on core aerospace and energy programs.

The transaction secures the pensions of roughly 36,000 members and removes the company’s remaining UK pension liabilities, marking a significant milestone in its multi-year turnaround under CEO Tufan Erginbilgic.

The deal follows a broader UK trend of pension risk transfer as funding levels improve and insurers scale capacity, offering corporates a clean exit from legacy obligations at attractive terms.

For Rolls-Royce, the offload reduces balance sheet complexity and earnings volatility tied to pension mark-to-market swings, supporting cleaner cash conversion and capital allocation into high-return projects such as next-generation propulsion and service expansion.

Pension Insurance Corporation said the buy-in fully insures the scheme’s benefits, underscoring strong demand in the bulk annuity market amid higher interest rates and improved scheme funding. The agreement is expected to be capital-light for Rolls-Royce relative to maintaining the scheme, with the insurer assuming investment and longevity risks going forward.

Investors have rewarded the company’s focus on simplification and financial discipline this year, and the pension exit aligns with management’s stated priorities to streamline operations and de-risk the balance sheet. With liabilities transferred and benefits secured, management can intensify investment in its civil aerospace, defense, and power systems franchises while preserving optionality for further portfolio actions if market conditions remain favorable.