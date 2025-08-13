Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) Shares Edge Higher on Guidance Upgrade and Broker Optimism

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares gained 1.05% to close at 1,102.00p, extending recent strength as upbeat full‑year guidance, a reinstated dividend, and fresh broker target upgrades kept the FTSE 100 heavyweight in focus.

The move adds to a rally that has pushed the stock near record levels since late July, when the company posted a sharp improvement in first‑half earnings.

The engineering group now forecasts underlying operating profit of £3.1 billion–£3.2 billion for 2025, at least 24% higher than last year, alongside free cash flow of £3.0 billion–£3.1 billion. Gains are being driven by a strong Civil Aerospace aftermarket and resilient Power Systems demand, underpinned by ongoing transformation initiatives.

Management also reinstated an interim dividend of 4.5p per share and reported first‑half free cash flow of £1.58 billion, supporting a £1 billion share buyback in progress this year.

Broker sentiment has turned more bullish following the results. Citi raised its price target to 1,101p, citing stronger medium‑term profit growth and potential upside from small modular reactors (SMRs), while JPMorgan lifted its target to 1,245p on improved earnings power across core divisions. Analysts note that the upgraded 2025 targets mark a milestone in Rolls‑Royce’s turnaround, though execution on aftermarket durability, SMR development, and Power Systems demand will be critical to sustaining momentum.

Investors are now watching for updates on supply chain stability, UK SMR program progress, and further capital return actions — including a possible pension transaction — as management works to solidify transformation gains and expand long‑term growth opportunities.