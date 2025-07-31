Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) Shares Rise Over 10% After Profit Forecast Upgrade

Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) shares jumped more than 10% in early London trading on Thursday after the company released its first-half results for 2025. The results showed a 50% increase in operating profit, leading to a boost in its profit predictions for the full year. This strong performance came from both the Civil Aerospace and Power Systems divisions.

The company now expects its operating profit for 2025 to be between £3.1 billion and £3.2 billion, up from the previous estimate of £2.7 billion to £2.9 billion. It also raised its expectations for free cash flow to £3.0 billion to £3.1 billion, which is above what the market expected.

However, management warned that operating profit in the second half may dip slightly compared to the first half, due to lower gains from contracts and higher costs related to investment in Civil Aerospace.

In the first half, Rolls-Royce reported an operating profit of £1.7 billion, which is up from £1.1 billion during the same period last year. Profit margins increased to 19.1% from 14.0%. Free cash flow grew to £1.6 billion, showing improvements in the company’s efficiency and cash generation.

Along with its financial results, Rolls-Royce announced a 4.5p interim dividend and said it had completed £400 million of its £1 billion share buyback program. The Civil Aerospace division led in margin gains at 24.9%, thanks to strong aftermarket revenues, while Power Systems benefited from increased demand from data centers and defense contracts.

Looking ahead, Rolls-Royce remains confident in its mid-term goals, aiming for an operating profit of £3.6–£3.9 billion and free cash flow of £4.2–£4.5 billion by 2028.

CEO Tufan Erginbilgic mentioned the company’s ongoing progress in strategy and operations, despite challenges with supply chains and tariffs. Driven by strong results and better forecasts, investors pushed Rolls-Royce shares to new highs, making it one of the top performers in the FTSE 100 that day.