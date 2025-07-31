Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) Shares Surge Nearly 10% to 52-Week High After Strong H1 2025 Results and Upgraded Guidance

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC shares soared 9.7% to 1,084.00 GBX in London trading on July 31, 2025, following the release of robust half-year results and a significant upgrade to full-year guidance.

The company’s stock opened at 996.00p, then reached a new 52-week high of 1,108.50p during the session, demonstrating exceptional market enthusiasm in response to the earnings announcement and outlook.

The sharp rally was fueled by Rolls-Royce’s strong first-half performance, which saw underlying operating profit surge 50% to £1.7 billion and margins rise to 19.1%. The firm also raised its full-year operating profit forecast to £3.1–£3.2 billion and increased its free cash flow guidance to £3.0–£3.1 billion—well above earlier projections.

This bullish update came alongside the announcement of an interim dividend and continued progress on the company’s share buyback program.

Strong results in civil aerospace, especially in aftermarket services, combined with growing revenues from power generation and defense, underscored the effectiveness of Rolls-Royce’s multiyear transformation. Investors responded by driving the stock rapidly higher—up nearly 10% in a single session—making Rolls-Royce one of the top performers in the FTSE 100.

As of this milestone, Rolls-Royce shares have more than doubled over the past year, highlighting strong confidence in the company’s operational momentum, cash generation, and outlook for sustained growth in 2025 and beyond.