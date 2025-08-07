Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) Stock Forecast 2025: Analysts Expect Strong Growth

Rolls-Royce Holdings is attracting investor attention in 2025 due to its successful turnaround strategy, which is leading to strong financial results. The company expects to make between £3.1 billion and £3.2 billion this year, indicating ongoing success in its main businesses. This has raised confidence that the company can create long-term value.

Analysts have mixed predictions for Rolls-Royce’s stock price in 2025. Some believe the shares could rise as high as 1,440p, while others see prices between 980p and 1,061p. These estimates come from the company’s strong performance and its ability to exceed expectations, making it a top contender in the FTSE 100.

The positive outlook is backed by strong performance in various parts of the business. The Civil Aerospace division has recovered, with large engine flying hours returning to 110% of pre-pandemic levels, leading to increased revenue from after-sales services.

Meanwhile, the Defence division benefits from high global demand and a solid order book, and the Power Systems division is growing quickly due to the rising need for backup generators in data centers. This diverse strength gives a solid foundation for future earnings.

With a stronger balance sheet and increasing free cash flow, Rolls-Royce seems ready to face the market ahead. While analyst predictions are promising, investors will watch closely to see if the company can keep up its efficiency and follow its long-term plans. If Rolls-Royce can maintain its strong performance, its share prices may continue to rise throughout the year.