Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) Holdings Plc Reports 50% Surge in H1 2025 Profit, Raises Full-Year Guidance Amid Strong Transformation Gains

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc delivered robust results for the first half of 2025, underscoring continued momentum in its multi-year transformation program. Underlying operating profit surged by 50% year-on-year to £1.7 billion, with the operating margin expanding sharply to 19.1% from 14.0% a year earlier.

Key drivers included improved commercial terms, operational efficiencies, and outstanding performance in the civil aerospace business, where operating margin reached 24.9%, fueled by stronger aftermarket revenues and cost discipline.

Free cash flow grew to £1.6 billion, reflecting both higher operating profit and continued growth in long-term service agreement (LTSA) balances, underpinned by increased large engine flying hours, which now exceed pre-pandemic levels.

The company’s cash position strengthened accordingly, with net cash rising to £1.1 billion by the end of June and total liquidity at £8.5 billion. These results supported an interim dividend of 4.5p per share, to be distributed in September, and the execution of £0.4 billion of its planned £1 billion share buyback for 2025.

Rolls-Royce upgraded its full-year guidance based on first-half outperformance. The company now expects 2025 underlying operating profit of £3.1–£3.2 billion (previously £2.7–£2.9 billion) and free cash flow of £3.0–£3.1 billion (previously £2.7–£2.9 billion), reinforcing mid-term ambitions for further gains.

Strategic developments included the selection of Rolls-Royce SMR as the sole provider for the UK’s first small modular reactor program—anticipated to be profitable and free-cash-flow positive by 2030—as well as notable business wins and innovations in both civil aerospace and power systems.

Efficiency programs have delivered cost savings exceeding £850 million since 2022, and structural improvements to contract terms and engine reliability are on track.

Despite ongoing supply chain pressures and inflationary challenges, Rolls-Royce has demonstrated resilience and conviction in both its operational execution and market outlook. CEO Tufan Erginbilgic described these results as “milestone achievements,” laying the groundwork for “substantial growth prospects beyond the mid-term.” The company affirmed its focus on further transformation, dividend growth, and shareholder returns as it heads into the second half of 2025.