RWA Wealth Partners Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake by 22% with 40,609 Share Purchase

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22% during the first quarter, purchasing an additional 40,609 shares to bring its total holdings to 224,868 shares valued at $34.5 million at quarter-end.

The significant expansion reflects growing institutional confidence in the wireless technology giant’s growth prospects amid the 5G expansion cycle.

The wealth management firm’s bullish move came as institutional investors broadly accumulated QUALCOMM shares, with 74.35% of the company now held by institutional investors. Notable additions included Nuveen LLC purchasing a new $529.7 million position, while GAMMA Investing LLC dramatically increased its stake by over 20,000% to 3.26 million shares worth $501.2 million.

QUALCOMM’s fundamentals supported the institutional buying activity, with the company reporting $2.77 earnings per share for Q2, beating analyst expectations of $2.71. Revenue reached $10.37 billion, exceeding forecasts of $10.33 billion and representing 10.4% year-over-year growth.

The chipmaker’s strong performance was driven by robust smartphone demand and expanding 5G infrastructure deployments globally.

Wall Street maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook on QUALCOMM, with eleven buy ratings and eleven hold ratings among analysts, resulting in a “Hold” consensus and average price target of $181.10. Recent target adjustments include Rosenblatt Securities’ $225 target and Mizuho’s revised $185 target, reflecting mixed sentiment about near-term growth acceleration.

RWA Wealth Partners manages approximately $7.9 billion in assets across 588 stock holdings as of March 2025, employing an asset allocation-focused investment philosophy.

The firm’s QUALCOMM position represents a meaningful commitment to the semiconductor sector, reflecting confidence in the company’s $170.3 billion market capitalization and its role in the ongoing wireless technology transition.