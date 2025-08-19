RWA Wealth Partners Reduces Walmart (NYSE: WMT) Position by 19% in Q1 2025

RWA Wealth Partners LLC significantly trimmed its Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) holdings during the first quarter of 2025, selling 106,013 shares and reducing its stake by 19.3% according to the firm’s latest SEC filing. Following the sale, the institutional investor now owns 444,602 shares of the retail giant valued at approximately $39.03 million.

The reduction came during a period of mixed institutional sentiment toward Walmart shares. While RWA Wealth Partners scaled back its position, several other institutional investors increased their stakes during the same quarter.

Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position by 9.1% to 3,861 shares worth $349,000, while Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake by 28.8% to 98,150 shares valued at $8.87 million.

Strong Analyst Sentiment Despite Mixed Institutional Activity

Despite the selling activity from some institutional investors, Wall Street analysts remain overwhelmingly bullish on Walmart. The stock currently carries a consensus “Buy” rating with an average price target of $109.29, representing potential upside from current levels around $100.

Recent analyst upgrades include Erste Group Bank moving Walmart from “hold” to “buy,” while JPMorgan Chase raised its price target from $112 to $130 with an “overweight” rating. Tigress Financial also increased its target to $120, reflecting confidence in the retailer’s strategic initiatives.

Strong Financial Performance Supports Outlook

Walmart’s recent financial results have exceeded expectations, with the company reporting $0.61 earnings per share for the latest quarter, beating analyst estimates of $0.58. Revenue reached $165.61 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion and representing 2.5% year-over-year growth.

The retailer maintains a dividend yield of 0.9% with a quarterly payment of $0.235 per share, demonstrating consistent capital returns to shareholders. The company’s dividend payout ratio of 40.17% suggests sustainable distribution levels while retaining capital for growth investments.

Market Valuation and Trading Metrics

Walmart shares closed Monday at $99.96, down 0.9%, trading near the middle of its 52-week range between $72.52 and $105.30. The stock maintains a market capitalization of $797.72 billion and trades at a P/E ratio of 42.72, reflecting its premium valuation as a defensive retail play.

With 26.76% institutional ownership, Walmart continues to attract significant interest from professional money managers despite periodic position adjustments like those made by RWA Wealth Partners. The company’s combination of stable dividend payments, consistent earnings growth, and strong market position continues to support long-term investment thesis among institutional investors.