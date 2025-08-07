Saga Communications (NASDAQ: SGA) Reports 5% Decline in Q2 Revenue and Net Income Amid Strategic Asset Sales Plan

Saga Communications, Inc. disclosed a 5.0% decrease in net revenue for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025, with total revenue falling to $28.2 million from $29.7 million in the same period last year.

The company’s net income also experienced a significant decline, dropping to $1.1 million compared to $2.5 million in the prior year’s quarter.

Operating income for the quarter decreased to $1.4 million from $2.1 million year-over-year, while station operating expenses improved modestly, reducing 4.6% to $22.2 million.

For the first six months of 2025, Saga Communications reported net revenue of $52.4 million, down 4.7% from the prior year, and posted a net loss of $447,000, reversing from a net income of $924,000 in the same period last year.

Despite the financial headwinds, the company outlined plans to negotiate the sale of select tower sites and other non-core assets. This strategy aims to bolster liquidity, enabling Saga to fund stock buybacks and maintain dividend payments to shareholders.

As of June 30, 2025, Saga held cash reserves of $24.9 million, providing a solid foundation for these initiatives.

Saga Communications’ results reflect the ongoing challenges in its market segment, but the company’s focus on asset optimization and shareholder returns signals a proactive approach to navigating current pressures while supporting long-term value creation.