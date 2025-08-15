Saudi Wealth Fund Sells Off Alibaba (BABA), FedEx (FDX), and Shopify (SHOP) Stakes in Major Q2 Pullback

Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, has liquidated its entire stakes in e-commerce giants Alibaba and Shopify, as well as logistics leader FedEx.

The significant divestments were revealed in the fund’s second-quarter 13F filing, signaling a notable strategic shift away from several high-profile global stocks.

The second-quarter rebalancing was broad, with the PIF also exiting its positions in Facebook-parent Meta Platforms and payments firm PayPal. This move reflects a broader reduction in the fund’s exposure to U.S.-listed equities, with the total value of its holdings declining by $1.7 billion to $23.8 billion at the end of June.

While the fund sold off these major positions, it maintained its substantial, long-term conviction bets in other areas. The PIF’s largest holdings remain concentrated in mobility and gaming, with massive stakes in Uber, electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors, and video game company Electronic Arts still forming the core of its public equity portfolio.

The series of exits suggests a strategic pivot by the influential state-owned investor, likely reflecting a more cautious outlook on the growth prospects for certain technology and e-commerce companies.

The move to cash out of these widely-held names indicates a significant portfolio re-evaluation by one of the market’s most-watched players.