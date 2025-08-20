SGX Opens Flat as Traders Eye Powell’s Jackson Hole Address

Singapore’s SGX Straits Times Index opened flat in early trading as market participants positioned cautiously ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s pivotal speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium scheduled for Friday.

The muted opening reflected the wait-and-see sentiment dominating Asian markets as investors globally anticipate crucial signals on U.S. monetary policy direction.

Jackson Hole Address Takes Center Stage

Powell’s Friday speech has emerged as the week’s most significant market catalyst, with analysts expecting the Fed Chair to provide clearer guidance on the pace and magnitude of potential rate cuts starting in September. Money markets are currently pricing in an 84% probability of a 25 basis point rate reduction next month, with forecasts suggesting two cuts by year-end.

The 48th annual Jackson Hole symposium, running August 21-23, carries the theme “Labor Markets in Transition: Demographics, Productivity, and Macroeconomic Policy”. This focus on labor market dynamics comes as the Fed weighs employment data against inflation concerns in determining future policy moves.

Market Sentiment Remains Cautious

The flat SGX opening mirrored broader Asian market hesitancy, with traders reluctant to make significant moves before receiving policy clarity from the world’s most influential central banker.

Historical precedent shows the S&P 500 has averaged a 0.4% increase in the week following Jackson Hole speeches since 2000, though Powell’s 2022 address triggered a notable market selloff.

Regional currencies including the Malaysian ringgit are also holding steady as investors await Powell’s remarks, which could significantly impact global capital flows and emerging market assets. The dollar has been grinding higher in the run-up to Jackson Hole as markets position for potential policy shifts.

With central bankers from nearly 40 nations gathering alongside business and economic leaders, Friday’s address represents a critical juncture for global monetary policy coordination. Market participants will scrutinize Powell’s tone and language for any hints about the Fed’s commitment to achieving a “soft landing” while managing inflation concerns and labor market transitions.