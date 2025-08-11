SharpLink Gaming (SBET) secures $400M from institutional investors; shares climb

SharpLink Gaming said it entered securities purchase agreements totaling $400 million with five global institutional investors via a registered direct offering priced at $21.76 per share, with closing expected on or about August 12, 2025.

The company said the raise, alongside existing roughly 598,800 ETH and about $200 million of ATM proceeds yet to be deployed, positions its Ethereum holdings to exceed $3 billion in value. Co‑CEO Joseph Chalom said the combined nearly $900 million raised over the past week underscores market confidence in SharpLink’s ETH treasury strategy.

Shares of SharpLink (NASDAQ: SBET) traded higher around the announcement, with recent market summaries showing the stock up mid‑to‑high single digits intraday. Seeking Alpha and other outlets also highlighted the $400 million agreements and the expected surpassing of $3 billion in ETH value.