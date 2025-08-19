Shell (LON: SHEL) Buys Back 1.6 Million Shares Across Multiple Venues as Ongoing Programme Advances

Shell plc executed repurchases of 1,598,835 shares on August 18, 2025, as part of its previously announced buyback programme, with transactions conducted across the London Stock Exchange, Chi‑X, BATS, Euronext Amsterdam (XAMS), and CBOE Europe DXE.

The purchases were carried out by HSBC Bank plc acting independently under pre-set parameters and within the framework of Shell’s on- and off‑market buyback authorities.

The UK tranche was executed in a price range of £26.0250–£26.3550, while European venue purchases were completed between €30.3350 and €30.6400, reflecting concurrent execution across Shell’s UK and EU listings. Venue-level totals included 354,258 shares on the LSE, 199,149 on Chi‑X, 246,593 on BATS, 458,843 on XAMS, and 339,992 on CBOE DXE, with all shares designated for cancellation.

The transaction forms part of the programme running from July 31, 2025 through October 24, 2025, conducted in accordance with UK Listing Rules Chapter 9 and Market Abuse Regulation requirements as onshored into UK law, as well as applicable EU MAR provisions for EU venues.

Shell reiterated that HSBC is making trading decisions independently of the company for the duration of the programme, ensuring compliance with safe harbour and disclosure obligations.

Management has consistently framed buybacks as a key pillar of capital returns alongside the dividend, aiming to reduce share count and enhance per‑share metrics while maintaining balance sheet strength.

The continued cadence of daily venue-level repurchases underscores Shell’s execution discipline and multi-venue liquidity management within its capital allocation framework.