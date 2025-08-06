Shell PLC (LON: SHEL) shares Shares Gain Ground After Strong Q2 Earnings and Buybacks | SHEL stock Price

Shell PLC (LON: SHEL) shares increased by 1.23% to 2,724.50 GBX in London trading today. This rise comes from positive investor sentiment after the company reported strong second-quarter results and continued shareholder returns. In Q2 2025, Shell reported adjusted earnings of $4.3 billion, exceeding analyst expectations, despite lower commodity prices and reduced trading income.

The company’s net income for the quarter was $3.6 billion. Shell’s marketing segment had its best second-quarter performance in almost ten years, mainly due to strong results in Mobility and Lubricants.

Shell continued its $3.5 billion share buyback program for the 15th straight quarter, which boosts shareholder confidence. It also reported $800 million in cost cuts during the first half of the year, showing its commitment to efficiency and protecting profit margins. Cash flow from operations reached $11.9 billion in Q2, and the company returned 46% of its recent annual cash flow to shareholders through dividends and buybacks.

Even with an increase in net debt to $43.2 billion, Shell said it is still on track with its financial goals and investment plans for 2025. The company is focusing on high-return, low-carbon projects, supported by the launch of LNG Canada and improvements in its Upstream operations, especially in the Gulf of Mexico and Brazil.

Analysts point to Shell’s careful use of capital, improved marketing margins, and ongoing buybacks as reasons for the recent rise in share prices. Looking ahead, Shell’s strong cash generation and active shareholder returns are expected to continue supporting its stock performance, even as it deals with fluctuating energy prices.