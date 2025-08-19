Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) Executes 1.6 Million Share Buyback Across Five Trading Venues

Shell plc (NYSE: SHEL) repurchased 1,598,835 shares on August 18, 2025, as part of its ongoing share buyback programme, with transactions executed across five major trading venues including the London Stock Exchange, Chi-X, BATS, Euronext Amsterdam, and CBOE Europe.

The energy giant conducted purchases at prices ranging from £26.0250 to £26.3550 on UK venues and €30.3350 to €30.6400 on European exchanges. The largest single-venue transaction occurred on Euronext Amsterdam (XAMS) with 458,843 shares, followed by the London Stock Exchange with 354,258 shares.

Multi-Venue Execution Strategy

Shell’s buyback strategy demonstrates sophisticated market execution across multiple jurisdictions. The breakdown shows 354,258 shares purchased on the LSE, 199,149 on Chi-X, 246,593 on BATS, 458,843 on XAMS, and 339,992 on CBOE DXE. All repurchased shares are designated for cancellation, which will reduce the company’s outstanding share count.

The programme operates under both on-market and off-market mechanisms, managed independently by HSBC Bank plc within pre-set parameters from July 31, 2025, through October 24, 2025.

This structure ensures compliance with UK Listing Rules and Market Abuse Regulations while providing flexibility in execution timing and venue selection.