Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOP) Stock Soars to Multi-Year High After Earnings Beat and Robust Q3 Outlook

Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOP) surged nearly 20% on Wednesday, reaching a 52-week high of $145.16 and briefly topping $155 in intraday trading—marking its strongest level since December 2021.

The rally came as the e-commerce powerhouse announced second-quarter financial results that decisively beat analyst estimates and delivered a bullish forecast for the upcoming quarter.

The Ottawa-based company reported a 31% year-over-year revenue jump to $2.68 billion, well above Wall Street’s $2.55 billion consensus. Net profit for the quarter soared to $906 million, reversing a prior-year loss, with subscription and merchant solutions posting solid gains. Gross merchandise volume—a key indicator of platform health—climbed to $87.84 billion, up 30% from the prior year and ahead of expectations.

Executive leadership attributed the gains to accelerating global demand, resilience across all merchant tiers, and the successful rollout of artificial intelligence-powered tools, which help businesses expand online and optimize performance.

While recent tariff pressures and trade policy uncertainties have weighed on the broader retail market, Shopify’s CFO emphasized that the company has not experienced a drop in demand or merchant sign-ups.

Instead, price increases by merchants and sustained consumer spending, particularly in North America, have fueled growth.

Looking ahead, Shopify guided for third-quarter revenue growth in the mid-to-high twenties percentage range, signaling continued momentum and brushing aside market concerns about an e-commerce slowdown.

Analysts widely view Shopify’s performance as a testament to its innovation edge and the enduring appeal of its platform, especially for enterprise and rapidly growing global merchants.

For investors, today’s dramatic share price move underlines renewed conviction in Shopify’s path to long-term growth, profitability, and leadership in digital commerce as it expands across new markets and technologies.