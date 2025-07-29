SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) Stock Jumps 15% as Blockbuster Q2 Results and Raised Guidance Fuel Rally

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) shares soared 14.5% to $24.07 on Tuesday, marking a fresh 52-week high after the fintech giant delivered powerful second-quarter 2025 results and sharply upgraded its full-year outlook.

The surge capped a day of intense trading volume and renewed investor enthusiasm for SoFi’s trajectory as a leading digital financial services platform.

In the second quarter, SoFi posted adjusted net revenue of $858million, up 44% year-over-year, and blew past Wall Street estimates. Adjusted earnings reached $0.08 per share, while GAAP net income hit $97million—an 11% margin.

These figures reflected robust operational momentum, with the company benefiting from record loan originations totaling $8.8billion, including a 66% jump in personal loans and surging home and student segments.

Member growth was equally strong: SoFi added 850,000 net new members, up 34% versus last year, bringing total membership close to 11.7million.

SoFi’s profit margins continued to expand, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $249million (a 29% margin). The company’s financial position remains solid, supported by a CET1 risk-based capital ratio of 14.3% and a deposit base funding close to 88% of operations, underscoring both liquidity and lending flexibility.

On the back of these results, SoFi raised its full-year 2025 outlook, now targeting adjusted revenue of approximately $3.375billion—about 30% annual growth—and boosting its EPS guidance to $0.31 per share. Management expects to add at least 3million new members this year, reflecting confidence in product innovation and ongoing platform expansion.

Tuesday’s results further solidify SoFi’s momentum in the competitive fintech landscape, as its diversification strategy continues to pay dividends in both scale and profitability.

However, with the stock now trading near 50 times forward earnings, questions around valuation risk are likely to remain front-and-center for new investors seeking upside from current levels. For now, SoFi’s outstanding Q2 and upgraded forecasts have set a bullish tone for the remainder of 2025.