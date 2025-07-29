SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) Stock Surges to 52-Week High Amid Record Growth and Strong Financials

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has surged to a new 52-week high, with shares reaching $23.12, marking a major milestone for the $23.2billion fintech innovator. This sharp rally underscores SoFi’s ongoing success in the digital finance sector, where its comprehensive platform has been gaining traction among consumers seeking unified financial solutions.

The company’s stock has recorded a remarkable 186.77% return over the past year, placing SoFi among the most standout performers in the fintech space. Key drivers behind this surge include robust revenue growth of 23.62% and an exceptional gross profit margin of 82%. Such figures highlight SoFi’s operational strength and its ability to monetize its diverse suite of offerings across lending, digital banking, and investment services.

Recent quarterly results have also exceeded market expectations, with SoFi reporting record fee-based revenues and notable expansion in its membership base. Following this outperformance, management raised full-year guidance, reflecting growing confidence in the company’s execution and future prospects.

SoFi currently trades at a premium to its estimated fair value, signaling investor optimism about the company’s trajectory and market leadership. While competition in the fintech sector remains intense, SoFi’s strategic moves—including new product rollouts, strategic integrations, and a focus on user engagement—have helped it capture additional market share.

These developments underscore SoFi’s effective growth strategy and strong financial health, factors that continue to attract both retail and institutional investor interest. As the company sets new highs and achieves record-breaking results, market participants will be watching closely to see if SoFi can maintain its momentum in the months to come.