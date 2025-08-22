Somite.ai Secures Strategic Investment from AMD Ventures to Accelerate Cell Therapy Foundation Models | AMD Stock Price

Somite.ai, a pioneer in artificial intelligence foundation models for human stem cells, announced Tuesday it has secured a strategic investment from AMD Ventures to accelerate development of its breakthrough cell therapy platform.

The funding follows the company’s $47 million Series A round led by Khosla Ventures in May and pairs Somite’s proprietary data generation technology with AMD’s high-performance Instinct™ GPUs.

The collaboration addresses a critical computational bottleneck in cell therapy development by combining Somite’s capsule-based data generation platform with industry-leading GPU infrastructure.

Somite’s proprietary technology generates differentiation data at approximately one-thousandth the cost of traditional methods, enabling the training of large-scale foundation models that could dramatically compress cell therapy development timelines and potentially benefit millions of patients.

Revolutionary Approach to Cell Therapy

The Boston-based company is transforming how novel cell therapies are developed by building predictive models that can rapidly identify optimal cell-state transitions. Dr. Micha Breakstone, Co-Founder and CEO of Somite.ai, emphasized the breakthrough potential: “We are on the cusp of a true breakthrough in data generation for cell-state transitions. Our capsule-based platform provides dense, causal datasets essential for training transformative foundation models”.

AMD Ventures Head Sagi Paz highlighted the strategic alignment, noting that “biology is experiencing a computational revolution similar to language and vision. Somite is clearly leading the way, and AMD Instinct GPUs are built for the demands of their ambitious models”.

The partnership extends beyond funding to include joint development of optimized software tools for biological data and solutions tailored for next-generation foundation models. This collaboration represents AMD’s continued expansion into AI-driven biotechnology applications, where massive computational power is essential for processing complex biological datasets.

With approximately $60 million raised to date, Somite.ai is positioned to leverage AMD’s advanced computing infrastructure to accelerate its mission of revolutionizing cell therapy development through artificial intelligence and high-performance computing convergence.