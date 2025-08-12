Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Q2 2025: Revenue Slips, Net Turns to Loss as Demand Softens; Guidance Cut

Sotherly Hotels Inc. reported second-quarter 2025 revenue of $48.8 million, down from $50.7 million a year earlier, as a deceleration in hotel demand weighed on performance across the portfolio.

The company posted a net loss attributable to common stockholders of about $416,000 versus income of $2.6 million in Q2 2024, reflecting weaker fundamentals and higher sensitivity to macro uncertainty tied to rates and tariffs.

Key operating metrics deteriorated, with composite RevPAR declining 5.4% to $130.20, driven by a 3.5% drop in occupancy to 70.8% and a 1.9% reduction in ADR to $183.88 year over year.

Funds from operations also softened: FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders fell to $4.3 million from $7.4 million, and Adjusted FFO declined to $4.8 million from $7.5 million, as hotel EBITDA eased to $13.9 million from $15.7 million.

Management lowered full-year 2025 guidance to reflect moderating trends, now projecting total revenue of $185.2 million to $188.2 million and a net loss of $1.2 million to $0.6 million, with Adjusted FFO per share and unit reduced to $0.34–$0.37 from the prior $0.57–$0.61 range. Expected hotel EBITDA margin was trimmed to roughly 24.1%–24.2%, and RevPAR guidance was lowered to $115.98–$117.15.

To bolster liquidity and address maturities, Sotherly highlighted actions on mortgage extensions and refinancings and disclosed a planned sale of a standalone 700+ space parking garage co-located with its Atlanta hotel, with proceeds earmarked to reduce the property’s loan and add to overall cash, targeted to close in Q4 2025.

Management noted business transient demand remained only slightly below 2024 levels and described group booking pace as resilient, but maintained a cautious stance given ongoing macro volatility.