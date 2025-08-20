SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) Shares Slide 8.85% Amid Broader Tech Weakness

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) fell sharply Wednesday, closing at $12.12, down $1.18 or 8.85% for the session. The voice AI technology specialist joined a wave of high-growth tech stocks in a broad market retreat, led by momentum unwinding within the artificial intelligence, semiconductor, and high-multiple software sectors.

Today’s selloff occurred amid broader weakness in AI-linked equities, as investors reassessed valuations following the sector’s rapid run-up in recent months. Elevated trading volumes reflected heightened risk aversion and profit-taking across volatile growth stocks.

Despite continued advances in enterprise conversational AI and major customer wins over the past quarter, SoundHound’s share price is now approximately 19% below its recent 52-week high, highlighting the market’s evolving sentiment toward speculative technology plays.

Analysts caution that short-term price action in SoundHound and its peers may remain volatile, with the market awaiting clarity on Federal Reserve policy direction and further tech earnings updates that could help reset expectations for AI-driven revenue growth through the end of 2025.