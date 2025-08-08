SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Reports Strong Q2, Stock Jumps 23.4%

SoundHound AI delivered a record second quarter, posting revenue of $42.7 million, up 217% year over year and well ahead of expectations, which propelled the stock more than 20% in early trading.

GAAP EPS came in at -$0.19, while non-GAAP EPS was -$0.03, reflecting non-cash fair value adjustments tied to contingent acquisition liabilities; adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to -$14.3 million as scale benefits improved operating efficiency.

Gross margin dynamics were mixed, with GAAP gross margin at 39.0% and non-GAAP gross margin at 58.4%, influenced by business mix effects from prior acquisitions and continued investment in growth

Management raised full-year 2025 revenue guidance to $160–$178 million from a prior range of $157–$177 million, citing broad-based momentum across automotive, restaurant automation, and enterprise AI, and reiterated a target for adjusted EBITDA profitability by year-end 2025.

Liquidity remains solid with cash and equivalents around $230 million and no debt, supporting continued product and go-to-market expansion as large customers migrate to the company’s agentic AI platform, Amelia 7.

The beat-and-raise quarter underscores accelerating adoption of voice AI, with management pointing to new wins and cross-sell benefits stemming from 2024 acquisitions that are now contributing meaningfully to growth.

While losses persist on a GAAP basis due to non-cash items and scaling costs, the combination of rapid topline expansion, healthy non-GAAP margins, and strengthened outlook helped catalyze the sharp share price reaction.

Investors will watch for sustained execution on enterprise migrations, margin progression toward non-GAAP profitability, and momentum in core verticals as the company targets stronger Q4 seasonality within the updated guidance range.