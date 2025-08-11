S&P 500: Citi Lifts S&P 500 Year-End Target to 6,600 on Earnings Strength and Tax Tailwinds

Citigroup raised its S&P 500 year-end target to 6,600 from 6,300, citing stronger corporate earnings underpinned by benefits from President Donald Trump’s tax and spending legislation and resilience in second-half projections following broad Q2 beats.

The new call implies roughly 3% upside from recent levels and reflects a view that tax offsets should outweigh the modest drag from tariffs on U.S. companies, according to the bank’s strategists.

Citi lifted its S&P 500 EPS estimates to $272 for 2025 and $308 for 2026, up from $261 and $295, while keeping valuation assumptions unchanged, signaling confidence that earnings are doing the heavy lifting for the index’s advance. The team, led by Scott Chronert, also outlined a path to 6,900 by mid-2026, expecting a continued broadening of fundamentals similar to last year even as they warn euphoric sentiment could fuel bouts of volatility.

The upgrade follows a prior increase in June to 6,300 amid strengthening AI-related themes and improving earnings trajectories, aligning Citi with a broader wave of Wall Street target hikes during the summer rally.

Recent market action has seen the S&P 500 hover near records, supported by mega-cap tech leadership and robust earnings season dynamics, setting the stage for incremental gains if profit forecasts hold.

Citi’s note emphasizes that while policy volatility remains a risk, earnings momentum has translated directly into full-year expectations, supporting the case for further upside into year-end. The bank views any sentiment-driven pullbacks as potential buying opportunities against a backdrop of rising earnings power and steady valuation frameworks.