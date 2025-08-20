S&P 500 Futures Hold Steady as Markets Await Key Retail Earnings and Fed Minutes

S&P 500 futures remained virtually unchanged in overnight trading as investors positioned ahead of critical retail earnings reports and the release of Federal Reserve meeting minutes from July, following Tuesday’s tech-led market selloff.

Mixed Futures Signal Cautious Start

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures hovered near flat, while S&P 500 futures showed minimal movement and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.2%.

The subdued pre-market activity reflects investor uncertainty following Tuesday’s session, where the S&P 500 fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.5% amid a broad technology selloff led by Nvidia’s 3.5% decline.

Retail Earnings Take Center Stage

Wednesday’s trading session will be dominated by earnings reports from Lowe’s (LOW), Target (TGT), and TJX Companies before the opening bell. These results follow Home Depot’s mixed earnings on Tuesday, which showed resilient same-store sales growth despite missing analyst expectations, providing optimism about the housing market recovery.

Investors are particularly focused on how retailers are managing tariff impacts and consumer spending patterns, as retail sales constitute approximately 70% of the U.S. economy. Target’s results will be especially scrutinized following Walmart’s upcoming Thursday earnings, creating a comprehensive view of American consumer health.

Fed Minutes Draw Scrutiny

The July Fed meeting minutes, scheduled for afternoon release, will receive intense analysis as they represent the first meeting since 1993 where two voting officials dissented from the policy decision. Fed Governors Christopher Waller and Michelle Bowman both voted against maintaining current interest rates, marking a notable split within the committee.

Markets are pricing in an 85% probability of a rate cut at September’s meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool. Attention will then turn to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech on Friday, which could provide crucial guidance on future monetary policy direction.

The combination of retail earnings and Fed minutes will likely determine whether Tuesday’s tech selloff represents a temporary rotation or the beginning of broader market weakness as investors reassess valuations and policy expectations.